The city of Portland said that traffic lights on Forest Avenue, Marginal Way and Park Avenue are working again after Central Maine Power Co. restored power to the West Bayside neighborhood shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“CMP has restored power, traffic signals working again. Thanks for your patience,” the city tweeted.

Portland officials had urged motorists to avoid those intersections during the Wednesday evening commute while CMP tried to repair damage to a utility pole that was destroyed when it was hit by a tractor-trailer in the morning.

The tractor-trailer took out a telephone pole at Preble and Oxford streets. The accident caused extensive power outages in the area. At one point, more than 1,200 CMP customers lost power.

The city also shut its Social Services office for much of the day because of the power outage.

