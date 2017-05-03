Biddeford police arrested two people Wednesday and charged them with drug trafficking as part of an eight-month investigation that could lead to additional arrests.

Police say that Marquis Haavon Hill, 31, of Waterbury, Connecticut, and Alexis Marissa Courtney Dennis, 23, of Biddeford were dealing heroin from several homes in the city, close to schools and parks.

Alexis Marissa Courtney Dennis Courtesy Biddeford Police Department Marquis Haavon Hill Courtesy Biddeford Police Department

Hill was arrested by members of the police department’s Street Crimes Unit and the Maine Violent Offender Task Force on a warrant charging him with aggravated drug trafficking, a felony, Police Chief Roger Beaupre said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Beaupre said Hill came to Biddeford from Connecticut and used multiple homes in the city to deal heroin.

He said Dennis trafficked heroin near designated safe zones that included Saint James Parish Hall, Saint James School, Liberty Park, Canopy Park and Williams Court Park.

Dennis was arrested by marshals at the Cumberland County District Court and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Hill’s bail has been set at $50,000 cash while Dennis’ bail is $5,000 cash. They are being held in the York County Jail.

Beaupre said the investigation into the drug trafficking operation could lead to additional arrests.

