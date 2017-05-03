I am a World War II veteran that has recently been honored to participate in Honor Flight Maine.

This includes transportation from my house in Windsor to the Portland airport. We were given sweatshirts with the H.F.M. emblem. We were paired up with a “guardian” who served our every need, pushing us in wheelchairs, keeping together and at the same pace.

We flew to Baltimore and then bussed to the World War II memorial and the Hilton hotel. We also visited the memorials of the Korean War, Vietnam, Iwo Jima, women’s war memorial, Navy memorial and the Lincoln memorial.

This was all possible through the generosity and hard work of Laurie Sidelinger and the board, who planned and operated this trip without a hitch.

My grandson, Jeff Paquette, not only gave so freely of his time and energy, he presented me with an album of all the pictures he took on the trip and refused payment. I also want to thank Laura Benedict for her generosity in donating large amounts of money that made this trip possible.

I thank all of you for your kindness, thoughtfulness and your generosity.

I don’t know all of the people involved, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you many times over.

It was a trip I will never forget.

Joe Brandt

Windsor

