The Westbrook Police Department on Tuesday issued a warning to motorists who fail to yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

In a message posted Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said that the fine for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk is $165. The statement is accompanied by a photograph of a marked crosswalk.

“For some of you, the attached picture needs no introduction. But for others, it is time to be introduced. Motorists, meet crosswalk. Crosswalk, meet motorist,” Westbrook police said. “Save yourself some money, and just stop for them.”

The police department says it plans to step up crosswalk enforcement after receiving “a lot of complaints lately about motorists not stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks. Many of these pedestrians are students trying to get to and from school.”

