SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council approved zoning changes Monday that would allow two large residential housing developments to be built near the Maine Mall.

The council voted 5-0 to rezone two parcels near The Home Depot, between Clark’s Pond Parkway and Interstate 295, where local developer Vincent Maietta has expressed interest in building 260 market-rate apartments. The parcels near Long Creek were rezoned from Clark’s Pond Commercial District to Suburban Commercial District, which removed a cap on the number of housing units that could be built.

The council also rezoned the bulk of the Sable Oaks Golf Course off Cummings and Running Hill roads, where the owner, Ocean Properties, has expressed interest in building a housing project of 300 units or more. The mostly wooded parcels, in the heart of the course, were rezoned from Professional Office District to Suburban Commercial District, which allows mixed-use development.

The council rejected a zoning amendment that would have allowed buildings in the Suburban Commercial District to exceed 86 feet (about seven stories) if a project included middle-income housing units.

