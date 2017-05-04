Rangeley Lakes/Joan Frost Memorial 3rd of July Arts & Crafts Show 2017 is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pond Street in Rangeley; rain or shine.

Applications are available for artists interested in participating.

The nonrefundable participation fee is $50. Monies raised will be used for advertising and show expenses. New exhibitors must submit at least two photos of their work. Photos will be returned the day of the show. Those who were in the 2016 show do not have to submit photos unless their offerings have changed.

The show is hosted by The Birds of a Feather Gallery artists Carol Batchelder, Pam Ellis, Sonja Johnson, Sandra Pealer, Heidi Sorensen, Tamara Richel and Vincent Richel.

An application with the photos and fee should be mailed to Birds of a Feather, P.O. Box 534, Rangeley, ME 04970. Make the check payable to Birds of a Feather. The canceled check will indicate acceptance. The application deadline is June 10.

For an application or more information, contact Ellis at 592-7427 or [email protected].

