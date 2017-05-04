FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series will present Bill Berlinghoff at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the church, 118 High St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a pie social and jam session.

A folksinger in the Pete Seeger tradition, Berlinghoff has more than a half-century of professional performing experience.

In his rich, flexible baritone accompanied by banjo or guitar, he sings a wide range of songs, spanning traditional mountain music of Tennessee, popular folk music of the ’60s, topical songs of quiet coffeehouses, and rowdy pub sing-alongs and a few originals.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for students, and is free for preschoolers and students participating in the jam session.

For a reservation, call 778-2006.

