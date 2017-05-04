HALLOWELL — The Bookey Readings at the Harlow will feature Anna Wrobel and Marita O’Neill at its next poetry event at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 160 Water St., according to a news release from the Harlow Gallery.

Wrobel is an American historian, teacher and poet. “Marengo Street” was published by Moon Pie Press in 2012; a second collection is slated for 2018, according to the release. Educator, scholar of Holocaust Studies, she extracts global history and personal narratives into poetic forms in manuscript, “Sparrow Feathers,” from which her presentation, “Second Generation/First Person,” is derived. Poems are used by history and literature teachers in several states, also in Poland, Germany, Israel and Palestine. Poems, historical essays and critical reviews appear in venues including Cafe Review, Lilith, Off the Coast, Holocaust Human Rights Center of UMaine, and Jewish Currents (contributing writer). Wrobel curates Lowry’s Lodge, Maine’s second longest running feature poetry series (after Harlow).

O’Neill is a poet, teacher and bird admirer. She has lived in Maine for more than 20 years and originally hails from the not-so-mean streets of Philadelphia, according to the release. She earned her MFA in poetry from Vermont College. She is teaching high school English to seniors and sophomores at Yarmouth High School. She has published two chapbooks, “Love Dogs” by Strikestudio Press and “Evidence of Light” by Moon Pie Press. Her poem, Crow Calling, recently was published in the Deep Water series through the Maine Sunday Telegram and her poem, Dragon, in the Maine Arts Magazine. Lately, she’s exploring what it means, in Pema Chodrin’s words, “to refrain”: “the practice of not immediately filling up space just because there’s a gap.

Refreshments will be served, and a $3 donation is appreciated at the door to support operating costs at the gallery.

For more information, visit www.harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

