A teenager from Buxton faces several charges in connection with a crash on Route 112 last weekend.

Three people were injured in the two-car crash, including two passengers who were thrown out of the vehicle driven by 19-year-old Joseph Cady.

Police Chief Troy Cline said in a news release that officers arrested and charged Cady with drunken driving, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, furnishing liquor to a minor and transportation of liquor by a minor.

Cline said Cady was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze on Route 112 in Buxton on Saturday afternoon when it collided with a 2012 Toyota driven by Margaret Goodrich, 75, of Buxton. Goodrich suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in Cady’s vehicle, Justin King, 20, and Justin Judkins, 24, both of Standish, were ejected, according to witnesses interviewed by Buxton police. Both suffered minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by a crash reconstruction specialist from the Gorham Police Department.

Cady was released on bail after being arrested.

