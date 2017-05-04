Cellist Scott Kluksdahl will perform with the DaPonte String Quartet in Schubert’s Cello Quintet in C Major for five performances of the quartet’s final concert series, May 7-14.

Composed during the last weeks of Schubert’s life, the quintet is considered by many to be his masterpiece.

“Memento Mori” performances are: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Unitarian Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland; 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta; 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Columba’s Church, 32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at www.DaPonte.org; Sherman’s Books in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor; Longfellow Books in Portland; Gulf of Maine Books in Brunswick; or call 529-4555.

