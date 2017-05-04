The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, prohibited insurers from turning away consumers with pre-existing medical conditions, a practice that was once standard in the industry.

Among the conditions that once commonly made insurers deny coverage, according to a list assembled by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, were:

• AIDS/HIV

• Lupus

• Alcohol abuse/drug abuse with recent treatment

• Mental disorders

• Alzheimer’s/dementia

• Multiple sclerosis

• Arthritis (rheumatoid), fibromyalgia, other inflammatory joint disease

• Muscular dystrophy

• Cancer within some period of time (e.g., 10 years)

• Cerebral palsy

• Severe obesity

• Organ transplant

• Congestive heart failure

• Paraplegia

• Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery

• Paralysis

• Crohn’s disease/ulcerative colitis

• Parkinson’s disease

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)/emphysema

• Pending surgery or hospitalization

• Diabetes mellitus

• Pneumocystic pneumonia

• Epilepsy

• Pregnancy or expectant parent

• Hemophilia

• Sleep apnea

• Hepatitis C

• Stroke

• Kidney disease, renal failure

• Transsexualism

The American Health Care Act, as the House Republican health care bill is called, does not explicitly eliminate Obamacare’s coverage guarantee.

But the bill would allow states to obtain a waiver from the federal government to eliminate another Obamacare mandate that prohibits insurers from charging people with pre-existing medical conditions more for insurance.

That means that some people with pre-existing medical conditions could see their premiums spike dramatically, if the House-passed bill becomes law.

In other words, a patient with diabetes, heart disease or cancer might still be “guaranteed” coverage, but only if he or she agreed to pay five or 10 times as much for a health plan.

