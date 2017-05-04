The Town of Fairfield recently presented a replica of its Boston Post Cane to Vivian R. Field, who recently celebrated her 97th birthday.

The town continues the time-honored tradition of presenting the Boston Post Cane to its eldest resident.

Vivian R. Field, left, recently was presented a certificate of recognition and replica of the town's Boston Post Cane, by Fairfield Council Vice-Chairman/Rep. John Picchiotti, R-Fairfield. The original is on display at the Fairfield Town Office. Contributed photo

The Boston Post Cane tradition dates to 1909 for the oldest living man, and in 1930 the tradition was expanded to include and women.

The previous holder of the town’s Boston Post Cane was Mary McCormick, who recently passed at the age of 100.

