Gardiner Area High School students will share their display of original 3-D birds from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Johnson Hall during Artwalk Gardiner.

Children and adults are welcome to paint a wooden fish for inclusion in the new alewife garden sculptures.

There also will be opportunities to learn about and celebrate efforts to bring back migratory fish to Cobbossee Stream. Cheryl Ring and Sue Kistenmacher, Maine Master Naturalists, will present a talk on migratory birds on the stream, and there will be an interactive exhibit, “Life along Cobbossee Stream,” presented by Maine Master Naturalist Dorcas Miller.

The 2016 decorated fish sculptures also will be exhibited, along with a showing of a short film, “A Year on the Stream.”The event is free and family friendly.

For more information, contact Tina Wood, Upstream, at 582-0213 or [email protected].

