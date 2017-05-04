ORONO, — The musical “Pippin” will be staged at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine.

The musical is the story of a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence.

“Pippin” features choreography by Tony Award-nominee Chet Walker, as well as circus-inspired acrobatics by Gypsy Snider of the Montreal-based company Les 7 doigts de la main (7 Fingers). “Pippin” is noted for the Broadway standards “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic To Do,” “Glory,” “No Time at All,” “Morning Glow” and “Love Song.”

Naysh Fox makes his national tour debut in the lead role of Pippin.

Tickets cost $33-$69. For tickets and/or more information, visit www.collinscenterforthearts.com. To request a disability accommodation, call 581-1755.

Share