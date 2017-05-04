SKOWHEGAN — A presentation “Honoring Those Who Served in WWI,” will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Margaret Chase Smith Library, 56 Norridgewock Ave.

Skowhegan History House Museum & Research Center will host the free event in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the United States involvement in World War I, according to a news release from the center.

This presentation will recognize and honor some of those who served in WWI from the local area, and examine what the Great War looked like to those who kept the home fires burning in Skowhegan.

Participants will be encouraged to relate their experiences of attending movies in early Skowhegan, which will be followed with the viewing of a portion of the silent film, 1925 box office hit, “The Big Parade.”

Melvin Burnham, director of the center, will utilize a sampling of propaganda posters, music, images and highlight several biographical sketches of area men and women who served in the war effort. Attendees will be encouraged to join in the discussion.

For more information, call 474-6632 or visit skowheganhistoryhouse.org.

