AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

9:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:52 a.m., a 35-year-old Liberty man was issued a summons on a charge of unsworn falsification, after theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Willow Street.

10:18 a.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:41 p.m., a 28-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on two charges of unlawful sexual contact, after a follow-up investigation was performed on State Street.

12:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.

2:01 p.m., a 50-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of having dogs at large, after a follow up investigation was performed on Middle Street.

2:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.

3:14 p.m., a 41-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.

3:42 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

4:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:40 p.m., property was recovered on Senator Way.

5:41 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.

6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malta Street.

9:03 p.m., simple assault was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:42 p.m., simple assault was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

Thursday at 3:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Peeboo Lane.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Clinton Street.

5:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Maine Avenue.

9:39 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Brunswick Avenue.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

5:24 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Sanborn Road.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 9:49 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

WINDSOR

Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., vandalism was reported on Caswell Road.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 1:05 p.m., Robert French, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate on State Street.

Share