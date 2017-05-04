Lewiston police arrested 14 people during a targeted sweep in the downtown Wednesday, confiscating three firearms and seizing thousands of dollars in drugs and suspected drug proceeds.

More than 20 local and federal officers and agents conducted warrant and bail checks, as well as field interviews.

They seized 600 doses plus 4.4 grams of heroin and 4.5 grams of crack cocaine. Also seized was $9,863 in suspected drug proceeds.

Nera James, 37, and Iniram Castro, 19, both of New York City, were charged with two counts each of aggravated drug trafficking, and James was also charged with one count of violating conditions of his release.

They were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail, where James is being held without bail and Castro on $5,000 cash bail. They are expected to make their first court appearance on May 5.

Also arrested on warrants were three people:

n Eddie Laguerre, 45, of Lewiston, for failure to appear and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person;

n Gregory Holmgaard, 42, of Lewiston, for being a fugitive from justice, and felony grand larceny originating in New York;

n Dashawn Jackson, 28, of Lewiston, for unpaid fines and fees.

Seven people were charged with probation holds:

n Calvin Powell, 25, of Auburn;

n David Paquette, 40, of Lewiston;

n Walton Shattuck, 60, of Lewiston;

n Clifford Clark, 43, of Lewiston;

n Lester Good, 40, of Lewiston;

n Joanna Sherrer, 36, of Lewiston;

n Jennifer Nelson, 45, of Lewiston.

Others arrested include:

n Desiree Child, 26, of Lewiston, for violating conditions of release;

n Luis Torres, 40, of Lewiston, for misdemeanor unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

