WALES — Abby Nadeau went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs to lift Oak Hill High School to a 12-0, five-inning Mountain Valley Conference softball win over Wiscasset on Thursday.

Kiera Young added a two-run triple for Oak Hill (3-0), which put the game away with three runs in the first inning and four in the second, while Hannah Nadeau had a double and Charlotte Waterman went 4-for-4. Sadie Waterman got the win in the circle while also going 2-for-4 in the Raiders’ first home game of the spring.

Wiscasset managed three hits en route to falling to 0-5.

GARDINER 13, MOUNT VIEW 0, 5 INN.: Julia Nadeau had two singles to spark the host Tigers to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win.

Marlaina Stickney doubled for Gardiner (4-1) while Jasmin Clary singled.

Krissy Allen and McKenna Gibbs each singled for the Mustangs (1-4).

RICHMOND 13, VALLEY 1, 5 INN.: Sydney Tilton had three hits, including a solo home run and a double, and drove in two runs to lead the Bobcats to the win in Richmond.

Emily Douin had three hits, including a triple, while Camryn Hurley had two hits and drove in two runs for Richmond (5-0).

Kennedy Savoie and Hannah Hilton had the only two hits for Valley (2-1).

MADISON 15, HALL-DALE 7: Madeline Wood homered and drove in a pair of runs to lead Madison to the MVC victory in Madison.

Isabella Marino homered and drove in three runs to lead Hall-Dale (2-3).

MORSE 6, ERSKINE 5: The Shipbuilders (3-1) scored four runs in the fourth inning and then held off Erskine rallies late to take the KVAC B win in Bath.

Faith Krause doubled for Erskine (2-3).

WINTHROP 6, CARRABEC 2: Kayleigh Oberg was 3 for 4 with a double and two singles to help power the Ramblers to the MVC win in North Anson.

Amber Raymond and Layne Audet each added two hits for Winthrop (4-1).

Lexie Cowan had a triple for Carrabec (1-4).

BASEBALL

WATERVILLE 4, MARANACOOK 2: Andrew Roderigue had a home run and a single to spark the Purple Panthers (4-2) to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Dan Garand had a home run for the Black Bears (1-4) while Duncan Rogers added a double.

MORSE 1, ERSKINE 0: Taylor Shaw drove in Parker Onorato, who singled to lead off the first inning, for the game’s only run as the Shipbuilders (4-0) held on for the KVAC B win in Bath.

Dylan Presby had two singles for Erskine (4-1).

GARDINER 9, MOUNT VIEW 2: The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Marc Cloutier and Logan Porter doubled for Gardiner.

HALL-DALE 7, OAK HILL 6: The Bulldogs (4-1) broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth and held on to edge the Raiders (2-1) in the first game of a doubleheader in Farmingdale.

The second game was called due to darkness in the bottom of the fifth with Hall-Dale ahead 15-10. Bulldogs coach Bob Sinclair said a decision hasn’t been made yet whether or when the game will be resumed.

Dean Jackman got the win for Hall-Dale, pitching into the seventh before giving way to Akira Warren for the save. Warren had two hits, a double and an RBI, while Jacob Brown and Tim Cookson also had doubles for Hall-Dale.

Reid Cote and Casey Dion handled pitching duties for Oak Hill.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MORSE 12, GARDINER 7: Emily Belanger, Amanda Gagne, Emma Warner, Zoe Puscuzzi, Karen Yurek and Noah Freen each scored to lift the Shipbuilders to the win in Gardiner. Zenaide McCarthy made seven saves for Morse (3-1).

Claire Crocker scored twice for Gardiner (1-1) while Anna Chadwick, Evelyn Hinkley, Skye Lavoie, Hailee Lovely and Madyson Smith scored one goal each. Julia Hinkley made 10 saves.

