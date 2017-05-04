MADISON — Madeline Wood homered and drove in a pair of runs, while Marah Hall went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Madison Area Memorial High School softball team to a 15-7 win over Hall-Dale High School in a Mountain Valley Conference game Thursday.

Annie Worthen hit two doubles and a triple to help the attack for Madison (6-0), as well.

Isabella Marino homered and drove in three runs to lead Hall-Dale (2-3).

SKOWHEGAN 3, BREWER 1: Ashley Alward struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter as the Indians (3-1) edged the Witches (2-4) in Brewer.

Alward also doubled, while Sydney Ames had a double among three hits, Lindsey Warren had a double and Alyssa Everett had two hits.

Jordan Goodrich and Crystal Dore (double) had a pair of hits for Brewer.

RICHMOND 13, VALLEY 1, 5 inn.: Sydney Tilton had three hits, including a solo home run and a double, and drove in two runs to lead the Bobcats in Richmond.

Kennedy Savoie and Hannah Hilton had the only two hits for Valley (2-1).

GARDINER 13, MOUNT VIEW 0, 5 inn.: Julia Nadeau had two singles to lift the Tigers.

Marlaina Stickney doubled for Gardiner (4-1) while Jasmin Clary singled. Jillian Bisson and Maggie Bell allowed two hits while striking out nine and walking one in a combined effort in the circle.

Krissy Allen and McKenna Gibbs each singled for the Mustangs (1-4).

MORSE 6, ERSKINE 5: The Shipbuilders scored four runs in the fourth inning and then held off Erskine rallies late to take the KVAC B win in Bath.

Marissa Parks and Olivia Potter each hit more runs for Morse (3-1).

Faith Krause doubled for Erskine (2-3).

WINSLOW 10, LINCOLN 3: Bailey Robbins scored three runs and drove in a pair to lead the Black Raiders in Winslow.

Broghan Gagnon scored a run and drove in another for Winslow (4-0). Paige Trask pitched a complete game, striking out seven.

MT. ARARAT 7, LAWRENCE 0: Katelyn Cox had two doubles, two singles, scored twice and added had two RBIs to lead the Eagles in Topsham.

Alana Weaver earned the win and also had two singles for Mt. Ararat (4-2).

Camryn Caldwell had two singles for Lawrence (2-4) while Sammy Knox and Molly Folsom each doubled.

WINTHROP 6, CARRABEC 2: Kayleigh Oberg was 3 for 4 with a double and two singles to lead the Ramblers in North Anson.

Amber Raymond and Layne Audet each added two hits for Winthrop (4-1). Audet went the distance in the circle, striking out eight.

Lexie Cowan had a triple for Carrabec (1-4), while Samantha LeBeau struck out 10.

BASEBALL

WATERVILLE 4, MARANACOOK 2: Andrew Roderigue had a home run and a single to spark the Purple Panthers in Readfield.

David Barre earned the win for Waterville (4-2).

Dan Garand had a home run for the Black Bears (1-4) while Duncan Rogers added a double.

MORSE 1, ERSKINE 0: Taylor Shaw drove in Parker Onorato, who singled to lead off the first inning, for the game’s only run as the Shipbuilders (4-0) held on in Bath.

Dylan Presby had two singles for Erskine (4-1).

MT. ARARAT 9, LAWRENCE 6: Caleb Hawkes went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double to lead the Eagles in Topsham.

Kyle Brennan and Nick Merrill added doubles for Mt. Ararat (4-2).

Jared Dodge was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Lawrence (2-4). Josh Dow added two hits and an RBI of his own.

RANGELEY 4-13, FOREST HILLS 2-5: Kyle LaRochelle struck out 17 in a complete-game effort in the first contest.

LaRochelle also doubled in the first game for Rangeley, while Carson Veilleux had two doubles and Dalton Gregoire had a triple for the Tigers (1-2).

In the nightcap, Ricky Thompson pitched a complete game to pick up the win. Hunter Lowell had a double and Bo Beaulieu had two hits for the Lakers.

GARDINER 9, MOUNT VIEW 2: The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Marc Cloutier and Logan Porter doubled for Gardiner. The Mustangs scored both runs in the fifth inning.

BOYS LACROSSE

WINSLOW 9, LAWRENCE 7: Bryce Hillier scored five goals to lead the Black Raiders at Thomas College.

Sam Lambrecht had a goal and two assists for Winslow (2-4), while Colby Nadeau assisted on three goals. Doug Carmichael made 14 saves for the win.

For Lawrence (1-2), Gunnar McAllister had four goals and an assist. Jacob Lennon had two goals, and Aiden Strickland made eight saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BOOTHBAY 17, LAWRENCE 6: Sydney Meader scored six goals to lead the Seahawks to the win in Boothbay.

Jackie Maloon scored five goals for Boothbay, while Lincoln Hamlet and Kate Franc each added two goals apiece.

Cassandra Coli scored four times in the loss for Lawrence (1-2).

