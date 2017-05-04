Ceramics studios around the state will open their doors to the public during the Maine Pottery Tour 2017. Attendees can see the creativity at work and the spaces the potters work. .
Event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, except where otherwise noted.
Participating studios
The Potter’s House, 82 Stevenstown Roadm Litchfield; 582-7985.
Loken Pottery, 26 Bowman St., Farmingdale; 582-1387
Hallowell Clay Works, 157 Water St., Hallowell; 480-1122
Fine Mess Pottery, 131 Cony St., Augusta; 622-1003
Red Door Pottery, 14 North Pearl St., Augusta (Saturday only)
D. Harwood Pottery, 196D Main St., Winthrop; 592-4100
A Lakeside Studio Pottery, 10 Cedar Point Road, Wayne
Maple Lane Pottery, 36 Greeley Road, Windsor; 549-3495
Whitefield Pottery, 442 Howe Road, Whitefield; 518-3781 (Sunday only)
Bog Pond Pottery, 63 Bog Pond Road, Phillips; 639-5327
Ash Cove Pottery, 75 Ash Cove Road, Harpswell; 833-6004
The Pottery Project, 9 Town Landing Road, Bowdoinham
Tyler Gulden Ceramics, 45 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole; 380-8454
Liz Proffetty Ceramics, 118 W. Old County Road, Newcastle; 380-2219
Autumn Cipala, 15 Ross Ave., Thomaston
Fireside Pottery, 1478 Camden Road, Warren; 273-3767
Clay! Community Ceramics, 201 West St., Rockport; 613-6253
Camden Clay Company, 42 East Fork Road, Camden
Van der Ven Studios, 257 Main St., Lincolnville; 975-3456
Everyday Pottery, 103 Northport Road, Belmont; 342-2251
Jean Hardy, 185 Back Belmont Road, Belfast; 338-5850
Barbara Walch Pottery, 33 Knox Station Road, Thorndike; 568-3736
Prescott Hill Pottery, 261 Prescott Hill Road, Liberty; 589-3399
Homeport Pottery, 131 Beachwood Ave., Kennebunkport; 590-7659
Wendy Twitchell Porcelain, 232 Beachwood Ave., Kennebunkport
Gallery on the Green, 11 Oak St., Alfred
Zwellyn Pottery, 20 Spencer Lane, Limington
Pottery Girl, 1104 Pequaket Trail, Steep Falls
Earth and Soul, 168 Bonny Eagle Road ,Hollis
Peeper Pond Studios, 18 Mast Road, Scarborough
Barrelmaker Pottery, 162 Congress St., Portland; 315-283-3878
Portland Pottery, 118 Washington Ave., Portland; 772-4334
Bayside Clay, 442 Howe Road, Whitefield; 518-3781
Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island/Portland; 766-2410
John Bourassa, 29 School St., Freeport; 712-5984
Many studios will offer activities during the tour. The Potters House, in Litchfield, will hold a decal workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Tyler Gulden, a potter from Walpole who will host several guest artists, will open his kiln Saturday morning. Watts’ studio, Fine Mess Pottery, will offer a drawing to give away a handmade bowl, and a chance for visitors to paint their plates with their own designs.
For more information, visit www.mainepotterytour.org, or contact Lori Watts at 2622-1003 or [email protected].
