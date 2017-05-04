Ceramics studios around the state will open their doors to the public during the Maine Pottery Tour 2017. Attendees can see the creativity at work and the spaces the potters work. .

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, except where otherwise noted.

Participating studios

The Potter’s House, 82 Stevenstown Roadm Litchfield; 582-7985.

Loken Pottery, 26 Bowman St., Farmingdale; 582-1387

Hallowell Clay Works, 157 Water St., Hallowell; 480-1122

Fine Mess Pottery, 131 Cony St., Augusta; 622-1003

Red Door Pottery, 14 North Pearl St., Augusta (Saturday only)

D. Harwood Pottery, 196D Main St., Winthrop; 592-4100

A Lakeside Studio Pottery, 10 Cedar Point Road, Wayne

Maple Lane Pottery, 36 Greeley Road, Windsor; 549-3495

Whitefield Pottery, 442 Howe Road, Whitefield; 518-3781 (Sunday only)

Bog Pond Pottery, 63 Bog Pond Road, Phillips; 639-5327

Ash Cove Pottery, 75 Ash Cove Road, Harpswell; 833-6004

The Pottery Project, 9 Town Landing Road, Bowdoinham

Tyler Gulden Ceramics, 45 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole; 380-8454

Liz Proffetty Ceramics, 118 W. Old County Road, Newcastle; 380-2219

Autumn Cipala, 15 Ross Ave., Thomaston

Fireside Pottery, 1478 Camden Road, Warren; 273-3767

Clay! Community Ceramics, 201 West St., Rockport; 613-6253

Camden Clay Company, 42 East Fork Road, Camden

Van der Ven Studios, 257 Main St., Lincolnville; 975-3456

Everyday Pottery, 103 Northport Road, Belmont; 342-2251

Jean Hardy, 185 Back Belmont Road, Belfast; 338-5850

Barbara Walch Pottery, 33 Knox Station Road, Thorndike; 568-3736

Prescott Hill Pottery, 261 Prescott Hill Road, Liberty; 589-3399

Homeport Pottery, 131 Beachwood Ave., Kennebunkport; 590-7659

Wendy Twitchell Porcelain, 232 Beachwood Ave., Kennebunkport

Gallery on the Green, 11 Oak St., Alfred

Zwellyn Pottery, 20 Spencer Lane, Limington

Pottery Girl, 1104 Pequaket Trail, Steep Falls

Earth and Soul, 168 Bonny Eagle Road ,Hollis

Peeper Pond Studios, 18 Mast Road, Scarborough

Barrelmaker Pottery, 162 Congress St., Portland; 315-283-3878

Portland Pottery, 118 Washington Ave., Portland; 772-4334

Bayside Clay, 442 Howe Road, Whitefield; 518-3781

Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island/Portland; 766-2410

John Bourassa, 29 School St., Freeport; 712-5984

Many studios will offer activities during the tour. The Potters House, in Litchfield, will hold a decal workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Tyler Gulden, a potter from Walpole who will host several guest artists, will open his kiln Saturday morning. Watts’ studio, Fine Mess Pottery, will offer a drawing to give away a handmade bowl, and a chance for visitors to paint their plates with their own designs.

For more information, visit www.mainepotterytour.org, or contact Lori Watts at 2622-1003 or [email protected].

Share