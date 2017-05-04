BRUNSWICK — In preparation for its 2017 summer season at the Pickard Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre will host three special Film Fridays at Brunswick’s Curtis Memorial Library.

Each screening will include a free showing of the movie versions of three of the theatre’s summer main stage shows. Screenings will start at 6 p.m. in the Morrell Meeting Room.

The 1955 version of “Guys and Dolls” will be screened May 5, the 1978 film version of “Grease” will be screened May 12, and the 1992 version of Disney’s “Newsies” will be shown May 19.

Each showing will be followed by a talk-back with Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, who will discuss how the films compare to the stage versions.

Film Fridays are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 725-8769.

