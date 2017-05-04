The opening reception for “Maine Wood(s),” is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at L.C. Bates Museum, 14 Easler Rd, Hinckley. Attendees can meet the artists and curators.

The exhibit seeks to combine the representation of forests and of wood used as an artistic material.

Nina Bohlen, My Woods, oil monotype, 2011 Contributed photo Contributed photo Allison Hildreth, Communication, ink and watercolor, Matt Russ, Winter on Mount Phillips, oil on canvas. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Displayed in a nontraditional museum with a strong focus on natural history, works in a variety of mediums and styles from contemporary Maine artists will be featured, giving visitors a fresh perspective on how local artists view and portray nature in their home state.

The work takes different approaches to exploring Maine’s forest beauty and its resources.

The exhibition will run through October. There will be workshops with featured artists and visitors of all ages are encouraged to attend throughout the summer.

“Maine Wood(s)” is the result of a collaborative effort between the L.C. Bates Museum staff and two Colby College students, Ellis Grubman and Arianna Finger, under the supervision of Professor Véronique Plesch. Opening reception refreshments will be provided by the Arts and Humanities at Colby College.

For more information, contact L.C. Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley at 238-4250, [email protected] or visit gwh.org/lcbates.

