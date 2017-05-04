AUGUSTA — Maranacook Community Middle School student London Putnam served as an honorary page April 11 in the Maine Senate. London was the guest of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester. London was accompanied by her mother, Katie Putnam.

The honorary page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as honorary pages when the Senate is in session.

Maranacook Community Middle School student London Putnam served as an honorary page April 11 in the Maine Senate. From left are Katie Putnam, London and Bellows. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

Share