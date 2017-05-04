The Damariscotta Open Mic has been moved to Savory Maine and the next event is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, and will benefit for Healthy Kids. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Musician sign up begins at 5:30 p.m.

Half of the proceeds from all sales for the evening will be donated to the organization. Additional contributions to Healthy Kids, the Child Abuse and Neglect Council of Lincoln County, will be accepted.

Contributed photo John Couch and Sylvia Tavares, organizers of the Damariscotta Open Mic, playing at a prior open mic. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Open mic is a series of eight-minute, two-song slots, and is designed for individual or small group performances. Musicians, singers, poets and other performers can demonstrate their talents.

Refreshments and food will be available for purchase all night and Savory Maine’s full menu will be available.

Healthy Kids’ mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect in Lincoln County, and to encourage, support and promote healthy family environments. It is a community-based family and professional network, offering support and educational outreach to families throughout Lincoln County. Since 1985, Healthy Kids has worked to enhance and improve the lives of children and parents, providing a wide variety of programs. These programs are designed to help parents, caregivers and professionals in raising emotionally, physically and cognitively healthy children.

For more information, call Grace Goldberg at Savory Maine 563-2111 or Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469.

Share