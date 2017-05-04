For some people, “Star Wars” isn’t just a movie franchise, it’s a lifestyle, and those really devoted “Stars Wars” fans can’t seem to get enough of impersonating their favorites characters.

They’re at it again today, May the Fourth (Be With You) Day, aka: Star Wars Day.

From Taipei to Indianapolis, people are dressing up as storm troopers, Yodas, Chewbaccas, Princess Leias, Hans Solos, Jar Jar Binkses and the like to express their affection for the beloved four-decade-old movie phenomenon.

In a couple weeks, fans will have another opportunity to channel The Force. May 25 is the 40th anniversary of the release of the first “Star Wars” movie.

In case you went out for popcorn during the last several ‘Star Wars’ movies, here’s a recap:

The entire Star Wars saga so far. #HappyStarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/kroJuFqMv6 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) May 4, 2017

By the way, The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced that the Colin Trevorrow-directed “Star Wars: Episode IX” will fly into theaters on May 24, 2019.

But before that, fans can get their fix with a “Star Wars” anthology film, focusing on the young Han Solo. It’s scheduled for a May 25, 2018, release.

Meantime, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is still going strong, ranking No. 7 in the latest iTunes Top 10 movies listing.

WHY IS MAY THE 4TH CALLED ‘STAR WARS DAY’?

The official StarWars.com website explains:

“May the 4th be with you.” What started as a pun warmly shared by fans has become a full-fledged Star Wars holiday: Star Wars Day, a special once-a-year celebration of the galaxy far, far away.

One of the earliest known records of “May the 4th” used in popular culture is in 1979, as described here by author Alan Arnold while he was chronicling the making of “The Empire Strikes Back” for Lucasfilm:

“FRIDAY, MAY 4: Margaret Thatcher has won the election and become Britain’s first woman prime minister. To celebrate their victory her party took a half page of advertising space in the London Evening News. This message, referring to the day of victory, was ‘May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations,’ further proof of the extent to which Star Wars has influenced us all.”

Once the internet allowed Star Wars fans around the world to connect with one another, May the 4th soon became a grassroots tradition each year, with fans online and offline proclaiming it “Star Wars Day.”

Share