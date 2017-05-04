A Mercer man who lead police on a brief car chase in North Anson was arrested for multiple charges, including possession of heroin laced with fentanyl.

Michael Anthony Dellarma, 29, was arrested by Deputy David Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday around 6 p.m. According to Chief Jim Ross of the sheriff’s office, Cole was patrolling North Anson headed south on Route 201A when he clocked a vehicle driving 59 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 25.

“As he turned on the vehicle, it accelerated very fast and turned onto Route 16,” Ross said.

After that, Ross said Dellarma immediately turned onto a side street with Cole behind him with his blue police lights flashing. Dellarma turned onto a logging road, stopped his car, got out and began walking, at which point Cole was “immediately on him” and took Dellarma into custody.

All told the chase lasted about a minute, Ross said, but it was “a very obvious attempt to elude the officer.”

“But he was cooperative with the deputy,” Ross said. “He didn’t try to resist once the deputy confronted him.”

Upon searching Dellarma’s car, police discovered packets of material that tested positive for heroin with fentanyl in it, used needles and Suboxone strips.

The deputy’s report was not complete Thursday morning, so Ross said he couldn’t be sure if Dellarma had been using the drugs he was in possession of.

Dellarma was taken to Somerset County Jail Wednesday night. He was charged with speeding more than 30 miles mph over the speed limit in a 25 mile per hour zone; eluding an officer; unlawful possession of Schedule W and Schedule Z drugs; and violating conditions of release.

At the time of his arrest, Dellarma was out on bail, though that information was not available. According to the jail, as of Thursday morning, bail had not been set for Dellarma, as he still had to see a judge, most likely on Friday.

Ross said Dellarma did have a history with the sheriff’s office dating back to 2009.

