IN BENTON, Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Albion Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:04 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

8:30 a.m., a scam complaint was taken on Center Road.

2:17 p.m., a complaint was taken on Winter Street.

4:22 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Street.

7:44 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.

10:29 p.m., mischief was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Savage Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:38 a.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.

9 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.

12:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairbanks Road.

9:41 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Moore Avenue.

10 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pine Street.

3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

Thursday at 4:30 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

8:31 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.

5:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

8:49 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Libby Hill Road.

10:23 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Birchwood Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 1:19 p.m., a complaint was taken on Madawaska Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., a complaint was taken on Academy Circle.

5:34 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Tammy Lane.

Thursday at 12:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

2:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:54 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

3:10 p.m., theft was reported on School Street.

4:43 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:41 p.m., harassment was reported on North Pond Road.

2:04 p.m., identity theft was reported on Halifax Street.

2:26 p.m., fraud/forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:09 p.m., fraud/forgery was reported on Halifax Street.

4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Benton Avenue.

Thursday at 12:15 a.m., a fire call was taken on Halifax Street.

4:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:27 p.m., David Anthony Milo Bowring, 26, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and probation hold.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday, Victoria Belisle, 27, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Eugene Burnell, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:02 a.m., Brandy Boutilier, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release.

12:04 p.m., Eugene Houle, 25, of North Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:16 p.m., Stephen Michael Bushey, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

6:58 p.m., Michael Anthony Dellarma, 29, of Mercer, was arrested on charges of speeding more than 30 miles an hour over the speed limit, eluding an officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

9:50 p.m., Ryan Shamim, 30, of Danbury, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:43 p.m., George Pearsall, 36, of Skowhegan, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:14 p.m., Jacob Stevens, 22, of Newport, was summonsed on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

