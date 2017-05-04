WATERVILLE — A motorcyclist was injured Thursday afternoon on Main Street when he was struck by a car whose driver was trying to switch lanes.

Waterville police Sgt. Daniel Goss said the accident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. outside the L Tardif Jeweler store, happened when the driver of a red Buick sedan switched lanes while looking for a parking spot. The rear passenger side of the car struck the front end of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was sprawled on the street with onlookers nearby as police cars, ambulances and a firetruck shut down part of the street for about 15 minutes.

Goss said the motorcyclist was conscious, alert and breathing after he had been carried into an ambulance on a stretcher. Goss said the extent of the man’s injuries was unknown, and he was transported to Inland Hospital in Waterville.

Amanda Loubier, who was standing on the sidewalk as paramedics tended to the man, said she didn’t see the accident happen, but she heard the motorcycle’s brakes screech as she was sitting in her car. She said she looked out and saw the man roll to the position where paramedics were tending to him. She said she then called 911.

“I only saw him rolling off the motorcycle,” she said.

A man who declined to give his name and who was sitting on his motorcycle across the street on Common Street said he heard the crash and saw the rider go up over the motorcycle’s handlebars.

The couple standing beside the car involved in the accident did not want to talk.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

