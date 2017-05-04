Rangeley Friends of the Arts recently announced that movies will return in May to Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St.

Every weekend new releases, children’s films, comedy and drama, including “Hell or High Water” with Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges, “Fences” with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, “Doctor Strange” with Benedict Cumberbatch, the new live action “Jungle Book” for children, and more, will be offered.

Cost is $5, popcorn included.

For the complete schedule, visit rangeleyarts.org. For more information, call 864-5000.

