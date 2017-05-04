SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Tom Johnston was the only suspect in a sexual assault case and would have been charged had the WCSH meteorologist not died after apparently committing suicide.

Johnston was identified as the suspect by both witnesses and the alleged victim, and Oxford County Sheriff Wayne J. Gallant said that Johnston would have been charged with gross sexual assault, a Class B charge, if he were alive.

Johnston, 46, of Old Orchard Beach, was reported missing by his girlfriend on April 3 after failing to return from an appearance at the Springfest event at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. Police found his body on April 6 in a wooded location near Junction Road and Cascade Drive in Auburn. The State Medical Examiner later reported that Johnston died of hypothermia from environmental exposure after inflicting wounds to his arms and losing consciousness.

Johnston, who had been a meteorologist at WCSH since 2014, was a popular on-air personality who embraced the nickname “TJ Thunder.” He left behind his girlfriend and three children.

According to the report from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, a woman at Bridgton Hospital reported early on April 2 that she had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Newry. The suspect fled the scene and was later identified as a missing person, the report states.

During a press conference Thursday at the sheriff’s office, Gallant said that he thinks Johnston was aware that he was a suspect in the sexual assault. Police did leave messages for Johnston but were not able to reach him, Gallant said.

People at the Newry home confronted Johnston, who hastily left the party, the sheriff said.

Since Johnston is dead, the sexual assault case is now closed, Gallant said. He added that Johnston’s family was not cooperative with authorities during the investigation, leading to delays in releasing information to the public. Johnston’s family has been informed of the results of the sheriff’s investigation, Gallant said.

Gallant said Johnston is not believed to be connected to any other criminal acts.

Some news outlets last month made a connection between Johnston’s missing persons report and the sexual assault case.

Portland radio hosts Matthew Gagnon and Ken Altschuler of WGAN speculated about the case on air, citing the Oxford police report and criticizing media for failing to look into Johnston’s death. The radio hosts said they were not reporting facts, even before connecting Johnston to the alleged assault.

Following the WGAN conversation and reporting by at least two other outlets — FTVLive.com and NH1.com — the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Maine’s National Alliance on Mental Illness issued a joint public statement definitively linking Johnston to the assault.

“When the victim of the suicide is being investigated for a reported sexual assault, it greatly complicates the reactions of those whose lives are impacted by his passing,” Greg Marley, clinical director of NAMI Maine, said in the statement. “This is especially true for the death of a celebrity or other well-known person. Suicide is often a preventable loss when the person at risk takes steps to access help, or if those who know them intervene to get help.”

This story will be updated.

