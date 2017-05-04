U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced in a call with reporters ahead of a major vote Thursday that he would be supporting his party’s health care overhaul legislation known as the American Health Care Act.

Poliquin, who represents Maine’s 2nd District, was among many Republican House members who had not previously indicated which way he was leaning as the vote approached.

“This helps only the 7 percent of Maine residents who have Obamacare policies,” he said. “People sent me to Congress to solve serious problems that are affecting Maine people.”

Poliquin said one of the biggest reasons he will support the bill is because he’s convinced it “ensures everyone will have access, even those with pre-existing conditions … at a price they can afford.”

About 80,000 Mainers have insurance under the Affordable Care Act, although Maine is one of 19 states that has not expanded Medicaid, which is a key aspect of the ACA in extending health insurance.

By most accounts, it appeared that the bill was headed for passage. Republicans have a 238-193 advantage in the house, which means if Democrats all vote to oppose, as expected, Republicans could lose up to 22 members of their own party and still win.

If the bill passes, it goes to the Senate, where its fate is far less certain.

Poliquin had gone to great lengths to avoid going on the record about the bill.

On Tuesday, he reportedly avoided a reporter who tried to ask him a question – first by trying to enter the women’s restroom by mistake.

The encounter was recounted by Jim Newell for Slate.

After he was asked the question, Poliquin “said nothing and made a beeline to the restroom,” Newell wrote. “Unfortunately it was the door to the women’s restroom that he had first run to, so he corrected himself and went into the men’s room. When he emerged several minutes later, he was wearing his earbuds and scurried away.”

Poliquin’s spokesman, Brendan Conley, dismissed that report as “farcical” on Wednesday and said the congressman was still reviewing additional changes to the legislation.

The voicemail box in Poliquin’s Washington office was full Wednesday, likely a reflection of the high volume of constituent calls.

Maine’s other House member, Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, indicated she would vote no on the bill, which she called “reckless.”

“The Republican health care bill spells trouble for all Americans. It will deny 133 million people with pre-existing conditions access to affordable coverage, 24 million people will immediately lose health insurance, older Mainers could be charged up to five times more for coverage – all while giving a huge tax cut to the top 400 earners in the U.S., including President Trump,” Pingree said in a statement. “Republicans have long said that they are the party of fiscal responsibility, but we do not even know what this bill, which impacts one-sixth of our (Gross Domestic Product), will cost the taxpayers.”

