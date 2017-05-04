A New York City accounting and advisory company has merged with a Portland firm.

Marcum LLP announced Tuesday that it has merged with Meyers, Harrison & Pia LLC and Meyers, Harrison & Pia Valuation and Litigation Support LLC, according to a press release from Marcum. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Portland MHP office employs five people who focus on valuation and litigation support. They and 50 other employees in MHP’s New Haven office are now under the Marcum corporate umbrella.

Founded in 1954 in New Haven, MHP is a CPA firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services. It specializes in complex business valuation, financial forensic and litigation support engagements. The merger gives Marcum a greater footprint in New England.

Share