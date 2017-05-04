Portland launched a new, 36-week initiative Thursday aimed at putting panhandlers to work, the city said in a news release.

The Portland Opportunity Crew is a program overseen by the city’s social services division. On its first day in action, four panhandlers — three men and a woman — enrolled in the program, according to Aaron Geyer, the city’s social services program manager.

“Folks were very open to us,” Geyer said. “Some had done (panhandling) for a while. One gentleman told me they were looking to offset his disability income. Another gentleman said he was doing to get extra money for their rent.”

For two days a week through November, staff will take a city-owned van around to intersections that are popular with panhandlers and ask if they would like to make the city’s minimum wage. Up to five people a day could make $10.68 an hour, picking up trash and improving parks and trails on the peninsula.

Geyer said he considers the first day a success, even though the crew never made it out to a job site, since participants had to fill out paperwork at People Ready, a temporary work service contracted with the city to pay the workers. That process takes an hour or so, said Geyer.

The advantage of that arrangement, Geyer said, is that participants who successfully complete the city program will then become eligible for temporary work at other businesses and eventually find steady employment.

“I think there may be some barriers,” he said. “But I also think this gives us a great opportunity to break those barriers down.”

Once the program gets established, participants will first have to check into People Ready before heading to the job site. They will be provided breakfast and lunch by the city and paid with a prepaid debit card at the end of each six-hour workday.

Work days are expected to be Wednesdays and Thursdays, Geyer said.

The city’s goal is to connect panhandlers with support services that would allow them to enter the workforce permanently, since most people asking for money on the streets are not seeking city services.

Panhandling has been a longtime concern in Portland and elsewhere throughout the country. The City Council tried to ban people from loitering and panhandling in street medians in 2013, but the ordinance was deemed an unconstitutional infringement of free speech by the courts.

Meanwhile, a group of downtown business owners and property owners, called Portland Downtown, is looking into additional ways to reduce the number of people asking for money on downtown streets and sidewalks.

Portland’s program is modeled after similar initiatives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Jose, California. Albuquerque’s “There’s a Better Way” program was launched in 2015 and over the last year has received national news coverage.

Portland officials have estimated the pilot program will cost about $42,000 this year, primarily for wages, food, fuel for the van and city staffing.

Nearly $19,000 in initial funding was provided through federal Community Block Development grants. On Monday, the council allocated an additional $25,000 in revenue received from the sale of city-owned land to the initiative.

