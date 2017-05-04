Skowhegan Area High School recently announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Seniors — All A’s: Mariah Bonneau, Mackenzie Clement, Brendan Curran, Sadie Libby and Elizabeth Washburn.

High honors: Amanda Bailey, Caitlin Bouchard, Jazzmin Chase, Emily Cummings, Lauren Dusty, Allison Hayden, Samantha Hilton, Elizabeth Jones, Emily Lam, Sydney McDonald, Grace Pollis, Sayre Pono, Joshua Rogers, Euriah Spencer, Andrew Todd, Adam Turcotte, Jacob Wallace, Ellie Warger and Elizabeth Weston.

Honors: Morgan Ames, Kaytlyn Berube, Brooklyn Bowers, Wyatt Carey, Caitlin Cushman, Noah Daigneault, Drake Knights-Curtis, Francis McSweeney, Rylie Mullin, Rachyl Nelson, Alyssa Paul, Sarah Reichenbach, Mikayla Sheafe, Nicole Tuck, Kayla Vanadestine and Alexis Washburn.

Juniors — All A’s: Joanne Emery, Colby Esty, Nichapat Khamsuwan, Anessa McGann and Sarah Walker.

High honors: Christopher Alves, Ashley Alward, Brianna Austin, Nathan Bloom, Maylle Cavalcante, Carey Lee, Lucas Lenfest, Joseph Magee, Clayton Miller, Sara Qualey, Felicia Ramos, Alexis Sack, Sylvia Small and Alexis Vashon.

Honors: Wylie Bedard, Devon Browne, Haley Carter, Samantha Coombs, Emma Dionne, Skylar Foss, Emma Hayden, Ashley Hemphill, Alexander Higgins, Tevin Huff, Kyle Jacques, Kiel Lachapelle, Mariah Lancaster, Sean LeClair, RaeAnn Long, Logan Malyk, Cheyenne Murray, Cara Peters, Leah Savage, Joel Springfeld, Cody Stevens, Sheridan Therrien, Benjamin Voter, Lindsey Warren, Malia Whittemore and Bailey Wilson.

Sophomores — All A’s: Jacob Bussiere, Marcus Christopher, Robert Kruse, Chanler Leach, Maggie Pono, Kyle Salley, Albert Smith and Jasmine Ward.

High honors: Erica Allen, Sydney Ames, Nicole Bailey, Alexis Barbuto, Sophie Brewer, Gabrielle Bushey, Taylor Cassiani, Annie Cooke, Christian Day, Mariah Dunbar, Patrick French-McQuilkin, Emily Goodale, Allison Ingalls, Maliea Kelso, Bailey Lewis, Phoebe Lyman, Jada Mack, Sydney Noonan, Lucas Patchell, Brianna Paul, Dayle Pooler, Jake Price, Sydney Reed, Hannah Rogers, Brooke Rogers, Alyssa Salley, Hudson Sirois, Kayleigh Therriault, Chloe Therriault, Morgan Tittle, Bailey Weston and Samantha Whittemore.

Honors: Adelle Belanger, Libby Crosby, Alyssa Everett, Isabella Herrick, Shawn Hewett, Abigail McGowan, Mitchell Pomerleau, Brianna Rogers, Hannah Rundlett, Briana Simpson, Kayla Strout, Katelyn Warren and Brynn Witham.

Freshmen — All A’s: Emma Duffy, Lauren Enright, Olivia Hatch, Kyle Lee, Meredith Mitchell, Matush Prokop and Emma York.

High honors: Abigail Bolvin, Samantha Bonneau, Ian Brewer, Kaitlyn Carrier, Charles Gillespie, Kristian Gordon, Alicyn Govoni, Holden Harris, Dylan Hendrix, Michael Hockenberry, Andrew Ireland, Grace Jewell, Bhreagh Kennedy, Sydney Knights-Curtis, Angelina Koontz, Lydia Lapointe, Aiyana Leach, Kricket Magee, Gabriella Martin, Braden McCarty, Amber Merry, Libbi Pelletier, Kelsey Presby, Alivia Rac, Chelsey Ray, Jacob Scanlin, Elizabeth Snowman, Jacob Steward, Cutter Warger and Kohlby Whittemore.

Honors: Sadie Abbott, Nicholas Alves, Ivey Bickford, Eli Blodgett, Jordan Boone, Annabelle Bourassa, Abigail Buckingham, Gwendelyn Davis, Romy Gerstenberger, Carter Hunt, Aleya Luce, Breanna Mushero, Abbygale Paquet, Michaela Romano, Stephanie Smith, Alyssa Sterry, Kaitlyn VanVliet, Sydney Veilleux, Cadence Washburn and Kristin Weed.

