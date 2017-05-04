FARMINGTON — The Racket Factory, a traditional country band, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Farmington Grange, Bridge St.

The local group has decades of musical experience playing traditional acoustic music for dancing and listening. The band consists of Eric Johnson, Mark Rains, Margaret Cox, Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn. They also sing. Their repertoire includes traditional New England fiddle, Celtic, French Canadian and “Old Timey” music and songs.

Tickets cost $8 in advance at the Saturday Farmer’s Market and $10 at the door. Proceeds will go toward further improvements of the 128 year-old building, which provides space for the Winter Farmers Market, monthly Contra Dances, concerts and more.

For more information call 778-2932.

