Waterville Creates! recently announced a new partnership with Aqua City Actors Theatre to bring a more diverse mix of theatre to downtown Waterville, according to a Waterville Creates! news release.

As part of the arrangement, ACAT will return to Studio 93, a 60-seat theatre in The Center at 93 Main St.

Michael Jinbo, Aqua City Actors Theatre, and Shannon Haines, Waterville Creates! in Studio 93 at The Center in downtown Waterville. Contributed photo

“We are very excited to welcome ACAT back to Studio 93,” said Shannon Haines, president and CEO of Waterville Creates!, in the release. “The programming that ACAT offers is top-notch and adds yet another dimension to Waterville’s vibrant arts and cultural scene.”

“ACAT is thrilled to return to Studio 93, just before the start of our 19th season in 2017-18!” said Michael Jinbo, president of ACAT, in the release. “Theatre is vital to the growth of a community’s creative economy and having a home venue is essential to the success of groups such as ours. We look forward to presenting a diverse selection of plays in Studio 93 for many seasons to come.”

ACAT’s first production since its return will be “No Reservations: A Program of Comedic One-Acts.” Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6; and a matinee is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Studio 93.

Tickets cost $12 for adults or $10 for seniors/students and can be purchased at the door. For advance reservations, email [email protected].

For more information, visit www.acattheatre.org and facebook.com/acattheatre.

