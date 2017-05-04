MADISON — The Zumba-Thon for Veterans was held April 21 at Madison Junior High School to benefit the programs for veterans at Togus.

More than $1,100 was raised, which will be donated to the programs such as the VA/VS (Veterans Affairs/Volunteer Services, which includes keeping the supply closet of comfort items for every veteran who is admitted, coffee/newspapers in the waiting rooms, gifts at Christmas, activities at each holiday and items for the homeless veterans.

The eight instructors who led the two-hour Zumba-Thon fundraiser, included, from left, Christine Marie, Hillary White, Lisa Berry, Allison Marcoux, Tiara Nile, organizer; Lisa Doyon, Denise Delorie and Suzanne Lamb. Photo by Pat Santoni Photo by Pat Santoni A portion of the Hero Bags. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

More than 40 participants did Zumba for two hours with eight instructors from Anson, Skowhegan, Waterville, Jay and Augusta.

Approximately 180 lighted “Hero Bags” were sold, which lined the bleaches with the names of veterans, including those who had passed or serving the country. Bracelets, shirts and a chance on a quilt also were available to purchase.

The event was sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Madison Unit 39.

For more information, call Harriet Bryant at 431-4903.

