A Bangor man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin.

Mario Lee, also known as “Moe,” 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor by Chief Judge Nancy Torresen to 218 months in prison and eight years of supervised release.

Lee pleaded guilty in October.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Lee and others distributed heroin in Bangor and elsewhere between August 2013 and September 2015. His co-conspirators would introduce customers to Lee, drive him to heroin transactions and allowed him to use their homees to distribute heroin, while Lee paid them with heroin, according to prosecutors.

Lee, formerly of the Bronx, New York, faced an enhanced penalty as a result of a prior drug trafficking conviction in New York.

