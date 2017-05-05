The rain that started Friday is a prelude to a wet weekend. Friday evening also could bring a rumble of thunder. The reds and orange colors on the loop below are possible areas of thunderstorms.

Saturday will be the wetter of the other two weekend days with the chance of showers continuing, especially in the morning and mainly over eastern areas. I can’t possibly tell you if you will see one, two or three showers Saturday, but you should plan on keeping the umbrella close at hand.

Clouds should break for peeks of sunshine during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be cooler, with less risk of showers. However, those odds are not zero. Next week will be cool, and a drying trend will take place as the chance of rain shrinks each day.

A block in the weather pattern will keep clouds and cool temperatures across Maine into Mother’s Day weekend. (That’s next weekend, so better get that card soon.)

This is clearly a different spring than we have seen over the past few years. The wetter May allows more moisture in the ground and does make it somewhat more difficult to have a heat wave with this much rainfall. In other words, we may be looking at fewer 90-degree days if the frequency of showers continues into the summer months.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Share