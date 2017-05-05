BINGHAM — A free fiddlehead foraging expedition for veterans is set for Monday, May 15, at Pine Grove Lodge, 823 Ridge Road. The event is hosted by the Sportsmen Alliance of Maine.

Sign in will begin at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast at 8 a.m. The group will break into teams at 9 a.m. and depart for foraging location. Lunch afield will be at noon, and the teams will head back to the lodge at 3:30 p.m., with the event ending at 4 p.m.

Participants should bring a five-gallon bucket, bug repellent, comfortable clothes/boots/hat, and rain gear if necessary.

To register, call 623-4589 or email [email protected].

