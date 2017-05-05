The University of Maine Cooperative Extension recently published “Facts on Fiddleheads,” “Facts on Edible Wild Greens in Maine” and “Vegetables and Fruits for Health: Rhubarb,” online at extension.umaine.edu.

The information can help those interested find, grow, use, preserve and store in-season fruits and vegetables in Maine.

Control and Prevention has investigated a number of outbreaks of food-borne illness associated with fiddleheads. The implicated ferns were eaten either raw or lightly cooked (sauteed, parboiled or microwaved). The findings of this investigation recommend that fiddleheads be cooked thoroughly before being eaten, boiling for at least 15 minutes or steaming for 10-12 minutes, according to a news release from the extension.

UMaine Extension educator Kathy Savoie recommends getting up-to-date information on the best methods, canners, jars and seals to use to ensure a safe result before preserving food. Recommendations are available from local UMaine Extension offices and online at extension.umaine.edu, including upcoming food preservation workshops and how-to videos.

For more information, call 581-3188 or 800-287-0274 (in Maine).

Share