A Hollis man who told authorities he intentionally shot his 11-year-old and 9-year-old sons with a BB gun “as a rite of passage” is being held without bail in the York County Jail, according to Maine State Police.

James Pelletier, 46, was being held on felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He will go before a judge on Monday, according state police said.

James Pelletier Photo courtesy Maine State Police

State police and Department of Health and Human Services workers were called into the case Friday after Hollis Elementary School reported that the children had been shot.

The 9-year-old was shot in the upper thigh and the 11-year-old was shot in the right forearm, according to a post on the Maine State Police Twitter account.

While being interviewed by the DHHS, the 11-year-old said he and his brother were shot because they failed to do their chores.

In an interview “Pelletier admitted to shooting the children not out of anger, but as a rite of passage to get their own BB guns and to know what it feels like getting hit so they won’t shoot other people,” state police said in the post.

The children were not wearing any protective gear at the time of the shooting.

