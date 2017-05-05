I came to the U.S. as an immigrant during happier times when this country was viewed as a welcoming place for people from different lands and cultures. Today’s immigrant community is not so lucky and faces challenges the rest of us can only imagine.

L.D. 366, which would require that state and local governments comply with federal immigration law, promotes fear and mistrust among the immigrant community towards law enforcement, a feeling that can have only negative repercussions. It also fans the flames of hatred towards foreigners to perceive us as “others.”

As a country made up of immigrants this is completely antithetical to the founding principles of our country. I urge our State representatives to reject this bill.

Geeta Ramani

Portland

