AUGUSTA

Thursday at 9:08 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:17 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Road.

10:07 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

10:59 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Laurel Street.

11:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Noyes Court.

12:04 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

12:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Arsenal Street.

1:22 p.m., indecency was reported on Memorial Circle.

2:34 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Road.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

4:04 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:47 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

5:15 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Cony Street.

5:27 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:01 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Industrial Drive.

8:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

10:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

Friday at 2:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:00 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Industrial Drive.

6:22 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

GARDINER

Thursday at 11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

WINDSOR

Tuesday at 1:54 p.m., fraud was reported on Pinkham Road.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 1:20 p.m., theft was reported on Town Hall Lane.

3:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

6:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Main Street.

8:45 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Bowdoin Street.

11:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Holmes Brook Lane.

Thursday at 3:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Case Road.

4:12 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

7:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 202.

7:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

10:13 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Central Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 10:21 a.m., Timothy B. Haskell, 65, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold, after a probation check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

2:17 p.m., David M. Mason, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating a vehicle without a license after a traffic stop was performed on Bangor Street.

