AUGUSTA — Gov. Paul LePage says a bill that would move Maine into a new time zone is “crazy”.

In a radio interview with WEZR-AM that aired Friday, the Republican governor shot down the idea of adopting Atlantic Standard Time. Canada’s maritime provinces and Puerto Rico are in the time zone.

LePage says the time zone shift would move Maine out of sync with the rest of the East Coast and put the state at an economic disadvantage with neighboring states. He said the person who proposed the legislation needs “a therapy session.”

Sponsors of the proposal say nothing will change unless New Hampshire and Massachusetts eliminate daylight saving time.

Both the House and Senate have passed the bill. The Senate is calling for a public referendum on it.

