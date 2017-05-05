GARDINER — Meaghan Meehan had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Gardiner softball team to an 8-2 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win over Lincoln in six innings Friday.

Jillian Bisson struck out seven and scattered five hits for Gardiner (5-1), while Haley Brann and Logan Granholm each added base hits.

Kortney McKenna had two hits and an RBI for Lincoln (0-4).

TEMPLE 18, HIGHVIEW 6, 6 INN.: Kiara Carr had three hits, including a double, to lead the Bereans to a Class D win at Thomas College in Waterville.

Vanessa Currie added a double for Temple (2-2). Deleyni Carr earned the win in the circle for the Bereans.

Cassidy Lessner and Katie Bragdon each had doubles for Highview (0-2).

SKOWHEGAN 13, HAMPDEN 1, 5 INN.: Sydney Reed had three singles and scored four runs and Sydney Ames pitched a one-hitter to lead the Indians to the KVAC A win in Hampden.

Ashley Alward, Lindsey Warren and Julia Steeves each added a double and a single for Skowhegan (4-1).

Emily Dysart had a single in the third inning for the Broncos (1-5) only hit.

BANGOR 7, MESSALONSKEE 2: Emma Payne doubled twice and added a triple for the Rams in the KVAC A win in Bangor.

Bangor (6-0) scored five runs in the first two innings to get out to a quick start and never look back.

Danielle Hall drove in both runs for Messalonskee (1-5).

GIRLS LACROSSE

BRUNSWICK 9, CONY 4: Jenna Brooks and Anna Davis each scored three goals to lead the Dragons to the KVAC win in Augusta.

Mikaela Aschbrenner made six saves for Brunswick (3-1).

Lauren Coniff scored twice for Cony (2-2). Kami Lambert and Sarah Caron also added goals.

