The Madison Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, May 13, and run through Oct. 14, at the Main Street Park. The market will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday; rain or shine.

Participating farmers all produce food and/or local products within 20 miles of Madison. The market has added two new vendors: Steelbow Farm and S&S Kid Farm, both of Norridgewock.

A variety of vegetables, meats, baked goods, eggs and cheeses, honey and beeswax products can be found at the market, along with seedlings, local artisan craftsmanship and more.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT and credit cards; additionally, the market participates in the Maine Harvest Bucks program to offer bonus fruits and vegetables to shoppers using SNAP/EBT cards, doubling their purchasing power.

This year the market will launch a new Kid’s Club program. Children ages 2-12 can visit the market, accompanied by a parent, and receive a “Passport.” Children will receive a stamp for their passport everytime they visit the market. Participants who attend a minimum of 10 markets will receive a $2 token they can use at the market.

The market will host weekly themed activities that encourage interaction with their local farmers. The program will run June 3 through Sept. 9, which is the market’s annual Harvest Celebration.

The club is sponsored by Backyard Farms of Madison.

For more information, visit madisonfarmers.com.

