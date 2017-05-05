A 39-year-old Portland man with mental health problems has been reported missing and may be trying to walk to Canada, Portland police said.

Benvindo Nzau has been missing since April 20, when he was last seen by a roommate leaving his Washington Avenue apartment around 10 p.m.

Nzau did not say where he was going and has not been heard from since.

Police said Nzau had been experiencing worsening behavioral and mental health problems for several months. On April 7, he walked to Wales in Androscoggin County.

He told emergency responders that he was headed for Canada. Nzau may be carrying an Angolan passport.

He speaks Portuguese, French, Lingala and limited English, and because of his mental state, has at times been incoherent and may have difficulty communicating with others.

Nzau has not accessed his bank account, and does not have means or the ability to support himself in his current state, police said.

Police described Nzau as standing about 5 feet 6inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green soccer T-shirt, blue jeans and a black winter hat.

If anyone has seen Nzau, they are urged to call the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

