IN ATHENS, Friday at 2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:22 p.m., a scam was reported on Merritt Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:03 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Horseback Road.

12:22 p.m., a noise complaint led to an arrest on Hinckley Road.

11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:17 p.m., debris was reported on Interstate 95.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:07 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 7:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:52 a.m., vandalism was reported on Webster Road.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Webb Road.

1:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Jacques Lane.

3:13 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Pleasant and West Pleasant streets.

4:34 p.m., a burglary was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 1:35 p.m., vandalism was reported on Raymond Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pratt Court.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

4:25 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Mase Lane.

6:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stevens Road.

8:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

9:45 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

9:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:21 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:57 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

2:57 p.m., theft was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.

4:07 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Sherwin Street.

4:28 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Michael Lane.

5:48 p.m., fraud was reported on Silvermount Street.

6:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

7:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hathaway Street.

Friday at 2:38 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 11 a.m., theft was reported on Pease Pond Road.

4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grandview Heights.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., Keith J. Moore, 50, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:21 p.m., Daniel T. Keirstead, 29, of Rangeley, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines and fees.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:48 p.m., Lindsey L. Doyle, 33, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, with a prior offense.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:46 a.m., Melinda-Marie Palmer, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:36 p.m., Shawn Doody, 19, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:56 p.m., Jermaine Clark, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 1:57 a.m., Krystle Clark, 26, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and violating a condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:02 a.m., Donald Clifton Smith, 39, of Hallowell, was summoned on a charge of theft by deception.

7:27 p.m., a 15-year-old was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:18 a.m., Ian Jude Irza, 20, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

