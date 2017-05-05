WATERVILLE — A man who was hit by a car on Main Street while riding his motorcycle had been listed in serious to critical condition Thursday afternoon, but was listed in satisfactory condition Friday after being taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, when Clarence Tardy, 71, of Oakland, was hit by a car on Main Street.

Waterville police Sgt. Daniel Goss said the car’s driver, William Begin, 73, of Sidney, changed lanes while trying to find a parking spot. He said Tardy was in Begin’s blind spot and the crash was an accident. There will be no criminal charges, and neither distraction nor impairment played a role in the crash.

“There were no contributing factors other than it was an accident,” Goss said.

Tardy was struck by the rear passenger side of a red Buick sedan near the L Tardif Jeweler store at the intersection of Main and Common streets, and it left him sprawled on the street. Waterville Fire Department and Delta Ambulance emergency medical technicians packed Tardy on a stretcher and took him to Inland Hospital in Waterville.

After he was hit, Goss said, Tardy was conscious, alert and breathing.

A spokesperson from Inland said Tardy had been taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland because of his injuries. Maine Medical Center reported he was in satisfactory condition Friday afternoon.

